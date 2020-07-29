Former WWE Star to Host New “Faces & Heels” Show

Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie is hosting a new series on women in pro wrestling.

The “Faces & Heels” series is being released by NowThis Originals, and will premiere on Thursday, July 30 on Eva’s Facebook page.

“Faces & Heels” follows 7 indie wrestlers trying to make a name in the business. Eva previewed the new series in the Instagram promo below.

“I’m Natalie Eva Marie,” she said in the promo. “I’m here to share with all of you, the stories of seven women as they make a living in the one of a kind world of professional wrestling. They are Faces & Heels.”

Eva captioned the Instagram promo and wrote about being the host.

“I’m so excited to announce that I’m the host of a new show about women wrestlers on @nowthisnews. FACES and HEELS follows 7 amazing women who are kicking ass in the real world of wrestling. Check out the trailer and keep an eye out for the first episode on Thursday 7/30 on my Facebook page,” she wrote.

Below is Eva’s full post with the preview for tomorrow’s “Faces & Heels” premiere:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.