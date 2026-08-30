Patrick Clark Jr., formerly known to WWE fans as Velveteen Dream, had a bizarre ending to his combat sports debut on Saturday night.

Clark faced Ryan Pownall as part of the Duel Arena card in Orlando, Florida, with the bad blood between the two carrying over from the buildup to the fight. Clark and Pownall previously had to be separated during the ceremonial weigh-ins, while another confrontation resulted in a press conference table being destroyed.

Once the fight got underway, Pownall took the early initiative and pressured Clark throughout much of the opening round.

Things began to unravel for Clark late in the first when he shoved Pownall through the ropes during a clinch. Pownall continued to apply pressure in the second round, at one point appearing close to forcing a stoppage.

Clark eventually began working his way back into the fight, but another physical exchange outside the normal bounds of boxing resulted in him being docked a point for throwing Pownall to the canvas.

The situation didn’t improve from there.

Moments later, Clark again shoved Pownall out of the ring, prompting the referee to call for the bell and disqualify the former WWE Superstar.

The loss marked Clark’s first appearance in a combat sports fight.