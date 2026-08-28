Patrick Clark got heated ahead of his boxing debut.

Clark, formerly known as Velveteen Dream in WWE, is scheduled to make his boxing debut this Saturday, August 29, when he takes on podcaster and social media personality Ryan Pownall at Duel Arena 1 in Orlando, Florida.

Things escalated between the two during Thursday’s pre-fight press conference after Clark discussed some of the notable arenas he competed in during his pro wrestling career. Pownall responded by taking a shot at Clark’s career trajectory, saying he went from wrestling in those venues to competing in “food courts at the mall.”

Clark did not take kindly to the remark.

The former WWE star attempted to go after Pownall, though security prevented the situation from becoming physical. At one point during the altercation, Clark briefly grabbed a metal pole before security took it away from him.

Footage of the incident has since been shared by Duel Arena on social media.

After Clark was escorted away, Pownall conducted the promotional face-off for their fight by himself. Duel Arena has billed Pownall as the “CEO of ragebait.”

Saturday’s pay-per-view will take place from the Kia Center in Orlando. Mike Perry was originally scheduled to headline the event against Dillon Danis, but Danis withdrew from the card. Brandon Jenkins stepped in on short notice to face Perry instead.

Clark was released by WWE in 2021 after several years with the company. During his run as Velveteen Dream, he was considered a potential future star and notably worked under Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Shawn Michaels in NXT. His WWE tenure was also marred by personal issues and allegations of inappropriate behavior, and he never ultimately made the move to the company’s main roster.