Fightful recently conducted an interview with former WWE star Steve Cutler (real name Steve Maclin) about his departure from the company. Fightful Select has shared some notes from the interview, which will be released in full on Monday.

-Cutler was one of the superstars who would constantly wait outside Vince McMahon’s office to pitch him ideas, something that he was encouraged to do by Bayley. However, Cutler was eventually told to stop waiting outside McMahon’s office, along with Chelsea Green who also spoke about the process, and instead was told to wait in catering, where he would be fetched when McMahon had availability.

-Cutler eventually was able to meet with Bruce Prichard, then took a second meeting with Prichard and McMahon to pitch the collaboration with King Corbin.

