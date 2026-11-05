Former WWE NXT star Bodhi Hayward, also known as Brady Booker, has been eliminated from CBS’ Survivor 51.

During the Wednesday, November 4 episode of the reality competition series, Booker became the eighth contestant voted off the island, losing a 9-4 vote against Eric Macksoud. His elimination also made him the first member of the season’s jury.

Angelica “Jelly” Loblack was among those pushing for Booker’s elimination, accusing him of “bringing a level of toxicity” to the competition.

Booker also found himself at odds with fellow contestant Mike Pinsky, whom he accused of flipping the vote against him.

Wrestling fans will remember Booker from his time in WWE, where he performed under the name Bodhi Hayward in 2022. He was a member of the original Chase U faction in NXT before being released from his contract in November of that year.

Following his WWE departure, Booker returned to the independent wrestling scene and made appearances for AEW, including matches on AEW Dark.