Twelve matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Dark tonight will feature the AEW debut of Westin Blake, formerly known as Wesley Blake in WWE. He will face Daniel Garcia tonight.

Dark will also feature the first match featuring Bear Country as The Iron Savages. The tag team has been with AEW since late 2020, but they were re-packaged this past weekend as The Iron Savages, with JT Davidson as their new manager. The Iron Savages will face Sean Maluta and Manny Lo tonight.

Tonight’s Dark will also feature the AEW debut of OVW veteran Ryan Howe, who was featured on season 5 of WWE Tough Enough. Howe will team with Omar Amir and Cash Flo to face Parker Boudreaux, Ari Daivari and Slim J of The Trustbusters.

These AEW Dark matches were taped this past Saturday from Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. You can click here for spoilers from the taping. Below is the full announced line-up for tonight:

* Max Caster vs. Justin Cotto

* Jora Johl vs. Vary Morales

* The Renegade Twins vs. Rocky Radley and Allie Recks

* Anthony Ogogo vs. Meto

* John Silver, Alex Reynolds and 10 vs. Joey Sweets, DK Vandu and Tyshaun Perez

* Iron Savages vs. Sean Maluta and Manny Lo

* Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis

* Tony Nese and Josh Woods vs. GKM and Oliver Sawyer

* The WorkHorsemen vs. Rosario Grillo and Dean Alexander

* KiLynn King vs. Mafiosa

* Daniel Garcia vs. Westin Blake

* Parker Boudreaux, Ari Daivari and Slim J vs. Ryan Howe, Omar Amir and Cash Flo

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.