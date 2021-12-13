Mosh claimed during an interview with WSI’s James Romero that he and Thrasher were once instructed to beat up Insane Clown Posse (ICP) by a WWE agent because Shaggy 2 Dope and Violent J allegedly asked for more money from WWE Chairman Vince McMahon following a segment with The Oddities.

The agent told The Headbangers that ICP would no longer appear in WWE after that night and if they didn’t do what was asked then they would lose their jobs.

“The story we were told was that the next day ICP went into Vince and basically said, ‘Hey, did you hear that? The reaction we got, such a big buzz. We need more money.’ Vince said, ‘Let me think about it, I’ll get back to you tomorrow.’ We had an agent come to us and say, ‘You guys go out there and beat the s*** out of them,’” Mosh said. “They came up to us and they were like, ‘It’s so great to see you guys. That match we had where you guys beat the s*** out of us, you really beat the s*** out of us, but that was so much fun. We loved it. We’re so happy to have you here.”

