Shannon Moore believes a phone call to Vince McMahon may have contributed to some backstage problems during his return to WWE in 2006.

During a recent appearance on the latest episode of the INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast, the former WWE star reflected on his decision to contact McMahon directly about potentially returning to the company, something that wasn’t exactly common practice among wrestlers at the time.

After McMahon failed to answer, Moore left a voicemail expressing his interest in coming back. Later that evening, he received a call from WWE executive John Laurinaitis, also known as Johnny Ace, informing him that the company was interested in bringing him back.

Jeff Jarrett also contacted Moore shortly afterward, suggesting that they had something to discuss.

While Moore ultimately returned to WWE, he believes going directly to McMahon may have created resentment behind the scenes, particularly with Laurinaitis.

One incident that continues to bother Moore involved his match against C.W. Anderson at the Hammerstein Ballroom during WWE’s ECW relaunch.

“One of them, which is still disheartening to me, because it wasn’t about how it affected me; it was more about how it affected C. W. Anderson,” Moore recalled. “Ultimately, whenever I ended up back in the WWE, we went to Hammerstein Ballroom, and there was a big ECW show there.”

Moore explained that he had a long history with Anderson dating back to his teenage years and wanted to make sure his longtime friend had an opportunity to shine.

“We’ve never had this conversation, and I would love to one day, if I ever run into Johnny, so we can have this conversation and just understand what happened,” he continued. “But that night in Hammerstein Ballroom, C.W. was on that show, and C.W., we go way back, C.W. is cracking me in the head with chairs back whenever I was 14 years old.”

According to Moore, however, there was another reason WWE had brought him back into the fold.

He believes the company was preparing to introduce CM Punk as a major part of the revamped ECW brand and wanted to eliminate any potential confusion involving Moore’s “Prince of Punk” character.

“That night I wanted to give C.W. his moment because he wasn’t contracted, but he was on that show, and Johnny Ace was in gorilla position on headset that night,” Moore said. “Understanding now what they were gonna do with CM Punk, and the reason that I ultimately got hired back as that character, it wasn’t to bring me back to make me a star.”

Moore admitted he had no idea at the time that Punk was preparing to make his arrival on WWE television.

“It was to introduce CM Punk, because at that point I was the Prince of Punk,” he explained. “I didn’t know nothing about CM Punk getting ready to come up yet, and that they were gonna start pushing him. But their idea was probably just to get the Prince of Punk off the street so that way there could only be one Punk whenever they started building CM Punk, but Johnny played into that.”

As for the match with Anderson, Moore alleged that Laurinaitis deliberately created confusion by repeatedly changing instructions to the referee regarding whether Moore was supposed to portray a babyface or heel.

“I think that night in Hammerstein Ballroom, he tried to sabotage my match by switching the call back and forth on the headset to the ref, ‘Hey, tell Shannon that he’s a babyface.’ ‘Tell Shannon he’s a heel.’ ‘Tell Shannon he’s a babyface.’ ‘Tell him he’s a heel now.’ ‘He’s a babyface now.’”

The situation left Moore furious, particularly because he felt Anderson had been unfairly caught in the middle of whatever backstage issues existed between himself and Laurinaitis.

“Then he had the referee just doing some corny stuff in the ring,” Moore continued. “Whenever I got back, I didn’t know what to do. I was wanting to jump across the table and make it physical because I was really upset about that.”

Moore said other wrestlers ultimately convinced him not to confront Laurinaitis, although he remains convinced the incident was retaliation for contacting McMahon directly.

“Not only for me but for C.W. Anderson, but ultimately, some of the guys were like, ‘Dude, don’t. It’s not worth it. Just let it be.’ But I just felt like it was just a sh*tty move to sabotage me, just based on the fact that I went over his head to get my job back.”