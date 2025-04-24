The lineup for the upcoming TNA Rebellion 2025 pay-per-view continues to take shape.

Ahead of tonight’s PPV “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+, an update has surfaced regarding the field of participants scheduled to compete in the TNA X-Division Championship Ultimate X match at the April 27 show.

TNA Wrestling announced via social media that following his appearance at TNA Unbreakable 2025, former WWE Superstar Scrypts, now working under the name Sidney Akeem, has been penciled in for the high stakes title tilt at the show scheduled for this Sunday in Los Angeles, California.

“Sidney Akeem has been added to the Ultimate X Match for the TNA X-Division Championship THIS SUNDAY at TNA Rebellion LIVE on PPV and TNA+ from the Galen Center in LA,” the announcement read. “Moose defends against Matt Cardona, El Vikingo, KC Navarro, Leon Slater and now—Sidney Akeem!”

