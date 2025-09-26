Gable Steveson continues to stay busy in the world of combat sports.

After parting ways with WWE and WWE NXT, the former Olympic gold medalist recently made his successful MMA fighting debut with a vicious first-round ground-and-pound stoppage.

Now it’s time to see what he can do while standing.

Dirty Boxing Championship issued a press release this week to officially announce Gable Steveson making his Dirty Boxing fight debut at their upcoming event on October 30, which will stream live via YouTube.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

Dirty Boxing Championship Heads to Nashville for DBX 4: Gable Steveson vs. Billy Swanson Main Event and Exclusive Jon Jones Fan Experience Olympic Wrestling Gold Medalist Gable Steveson Makes Professional Boxing Debut with DBX Limited Tickets Available for First-Ever Jon Jones DBX Meet & Greet NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 24, 2025 – Dirty Boxing Championship (DBX), a trailblazer redefining combat sports, announced today it will host DBX 4 in the heart of Music City, Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday, October 30th at The Pinnacle. The DBX 4 main event will feature rising heavyweight star Gable Steveson, who will make his professional boxing debut against Billy Swanson. Steveson recently made headlines for his inaugural MMA fight resulting in a dominant first-round ground-and-pound stoppage. Now he takes the next step by testing his skills inside the DBX ring. Steveson explains, “Every time I compete, I’m chasing growth. Boxing is a new challenge and DBX is the perfect stage to keep testing myself and showcase my evolution as a fighter.” For the first time ever, UFC legend and DBX Co-Owner Jon Jones will host an exclusive DBX meet and greet available through a limited ticket add-on. This event marks Jones’ first appearance in Tennessee, making DBX 4 a true milestone for both the company and fans. “Bringing Dirty Boxing to a new city is something we’ve been looking forward to since day one,” said Jones. “Nashville’s grit, energy and reputation for spotlighting talent make it the perfect first stop as we expand across the country and eventually go international. This is history for DBX.” Tickets for DBX 4, including the limited Jon Jones meet and greet, are available now: Axs.com/DBX4 Fans worldwide can tune into the action live on October 30th at 7 p.m. CT, streaming for free on DBX YouTube. ABOUT DIRTY BOXING CHAMPIONSHIP (DBX)

Launched in 2024, DBX gained immediate attention for its dynamic format and hybrid rule set allowing Superman punches, spinning backfists, elbows, and standing ground-and-pound in addition to traditional striking. With 4oz gloves and a smaller ring, every DBX fight is designed for maximum action. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, DBX is ushering in a new era of combat sports rooted in grit, power, and authenticity. For updates, follow @DirtyBoxing on social media and dirtyboxingchampionship.com.