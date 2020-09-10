AEW star Kip Sabian has been teasing since Saturday’s ALL OUT pay per view that he would be revealing the best man for his wedding with Penelope Ford on tonight’s episode of Dynamite on TNT.

That turned out to be Miro, formerly known as Rusev in WWE. The Bulgarian Brute then cut a promo telling the fans that spent 10 years in a house with a glass ceiling and an imaginary brass ring. “Well you can take that brass ring and shove it up your ass,” screamed Miro.

AEW would then tweet out officially confirming that Miro is All Elite.

Miro later took to Twitter and explained why he didn’t have a Twitch stream today.