Former WWE Superstar Chad Wicks, better known to wrestling fans as Chad Dick, has reportedly been arrested again.

Wicks was taken into custody on Thursday, November 12, and booked into the Winnebago County Jail in Forest City, Iowa, at approximately 4:57 PM local time.

The arrest reportedly stems from Wicks allegedly driving with a suspended license. He remained incarcerated at the time of the report.

This marks the latest in a series of legal issues involving the former WWE performer.

Wicks was previously arrested on November 4 by the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office on multiple counts of failure to appear in court. He was released the following day after posting $1,200 bond.

Prior to that, Wicks was arrested in September in connection with a detox-related incident before eventually being released on bond.

Wicks is best remembered for his time in WWE as one-half of The Dicks tag team.

(H/T: PWInsider)