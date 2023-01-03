Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae is currently backstage for tonight’s RAW from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN, according to a video she made to her Instagram Stories.

Rae lives in the Nashville area, and is likely just backstage visiting.

Rae was last under contract to WWE in October 2017. She has made just a few indie appearances since then, and made a special appearance on the January 21, 2022 SmackDown. She also competed in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match.

