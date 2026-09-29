Dave Bautista has paid tribute to longtime WWE superfan “Sign Guy” Rick Achberger following his passing.

‘WWE Sign Guy’ Rick Achberger passed away on September 27 after his health had reportedly “began to go downhill rapidly” over the past month.

A familiar face to wrestling fans for years, Achberger regularly attended WWE events wearing his trademark red hat and blue work shirt while holding up signs aimed at the wrestlers. He became particularly well-known for signs that poked fun at WWE stars without being overly mean-spirited, often playing along with their on-screen characters.

Bautista, who had his own share of interactions with Achberger during his WWE career, remembered the longtime fan in a post shared via Instagram on Monday.

“Best heel ever,” Bautista wrote. “Thanks for the laughs buddy. No one in the world I’d rather tell me how bad I suck.”

The former WWE Champion and Hollywood star closed his tribute with a final message to Achberger.

“See ya down the road,” he concluded.

Also honoring ‘WWE Sign Guy’ Rick Achberger with tribute posts on social media on Monday were WWE CCO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque and future WWE Hall of Fame legend John Cena.