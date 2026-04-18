A chaotic moment during WrestleMania weekend has made the rounds online following an altercation involving a veteran name.

Big Vito was involved in a physical confrontation with a fan during WrestleCon at the Horseshoe Las Vegas, with footage of the incident quickly circulating across social media.

The fan, referred to by some as the “construction guy” or “bad ass construction worker”, reportedly initiated contact by putting his hands on Vito.

That’s when things escalated.

Video from the scene shows Vito forcefully taking control of the situation, manhandling the individual while appearing to exercise a level of restraint despite the intensity of the moment.

Not a great idea to test a wrestling veteran in real life.

Witness accounts and online discussion have pointed to a delayed response from security, with several noting that intervention did not come as quickly as expected given the circumstances.

The incident took place amid the packed WrestleMania weekend schedule in Las Vegas, which also included events like JCW Lunacy.