Lady Leigh is reflecting on the one-year anniversary of her WWE departure and how her wrestling career has progressed since then.

The former Jin Tala, who was part of WWE’s Evolve brand before being released on October 10, 2025, took to social media on Saturday to look back at the unexpected news and the doubts that followed.

“This day last year, I was released from WWE,” Leigh wrote. “The call taken at my boyfriend’s birthday dinner … no reasons were given. It left me thinking I didn’t have what it takes.”

Despite the setback, Leigh explained that she wasn’t ready to give up on her wrestling career, believing she still had more to accomplish.

“But Im a stubborn mf, & chased a gut feeling that my potential hadn’t reached a limit yet & that I would decide when I’m done,” she continued.

One year later, Leigh finds herself competing in Japan, where she says she’s continuing to develop as a performer while pursuing the style of wrestling she loves.

“Now im in Japan, creating unforgettable memories & getting closer to the type of wrestling I love & to be loved by wrestling,” she wrote. “I’m evolving, adapting, ever growing. Set your and watch it burn brightly & beautifully.”

Since her WWE departure, Leigh has remained active on the independent wrestling scene, working for several promotions and making her Ring of Honor debut earlier this month.