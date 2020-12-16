Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback is receiving some extra attention on social media tonight for a tweet he made about WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and his flagship TV show.

The Big Guy is known to say what’s on his mind, in tweets and on podcasts, and these latest comments are no different. Ryback took to Twitter today and said RAW no longer feels like the best or biggest wrestling TV show and promotion. He ended the tweet by calling McMahon an “old cuck bitch.”

“Watching Raw just doesn’t feel like I’m watching the best or biggest wrestling show or promotion anymore. The entire production lacks energy. Work on that @vincemcmahon you old Cuck bitch. [face throwing kiss emoji],” he wrote.

Ryback originally signed his first WWE developmental contract back in 2004/2005 after a run on Tough Enough. He has been away from the company since parting ways in August 2016 following issues with management.

You can see Ryback’s full tweet below:

