A former WWE Superstar is putting their literary skills on display for the world to see with their latest business venture.

CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE, will be releasing her new novel, “Bulletproof Angel,” on November 10, 2026.

Bulletproof Angel is a well-shaken cocktail of blistering action, double-crosses, and a treacherous cat-and-mouse game—all leading to an explosive climax that lands like a missile strike.

The official description of the project reads as follows: