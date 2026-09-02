A former WWE Superstar is putting their literary skills on display for the world to see with their latest business venture.
CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE, will be releasing her new novel, “Bulletproof Angel,” on November 10, 2026.
Bulletproof Angel is a well-shaken cocktail of blistering action, double-crosses, and a treacherous cat-and-mouse game—all leading to an explosive climax that lands like a missile strike.
The official description of the project reads as follows:
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 2026
A high-octane spy thriller from the international bestselling author of Arena Mode and The North Valley Grimoire
Reagan Ashe—a young CIA operative on her first undercover assignment in Russia—poses as the girlfriend of a ruthless mafia boss. Her mission: shut down a multi-billion dollar arms deal that could lead to a terror group acquiring next-gen military tech… weaponry so advanced it would shift the balance of power on a global scale.
When a firefight erupts, the code to unlock a superweapon known as the “Skeleton Key” is destroyed, but not before Reagan uses her photographic memory to capture every line. With her cover blown, Reagan is hunted through Moscow’s icy streets: no backup, no exit strategy, nowhere to hide . . . and the world’s deadliest weapon trapped in her mind.
Disavowed and left for dead, her time is running out, until a legendary spy comes out of retirement for an unauthorized extraction: a woman she hasn’t spoken to in years . . . her mother, Bex. The unlikely duo are forced to work out their differences as one navigates the harsh realities of life on the run, and the other has to reconcile with a dark past she thought she’d left behind.
Another gripping story from Blake Northcott, Bulletproof Angel is a well-shaken cocktail of blistering action, double-crosses, and a treacherous cat-and-mouse game—all leading to an explosive climax that lands like a missile strike.