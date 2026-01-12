Former WWE NXT star Priscilla Kelly has stepped away from social media following a wave of backlash tied to a recently announced international booking.

Kelly, previously known to WWE fans as Gigi Dolin, was announced on Sunday as a participant for IPWA’s Passover Bash 2026 event in Israel this April. After promoting the appearance on her X account, Kelly was met with criticism from fans due to the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Shortly after, Kelly issued a public statement confirming she would no longer be taking part in the event.

“I have made the decision to not travel to Israel for the show that was announced earlier,” she wrote. “My intention was never to make a political statement, but to entertain those who were not tied to horrific humanitarian crisis, I do not want to be a part of this any further or give the idea that I condone the actions of the government in any way. I apologize for any harm this may have caused.”

The situation escalated further in the hours that followed.

Kelly deactivated both her X and Instagram accounts, citing concerns for her personal safety after receiving threatening messages.

“Due to an influx of violent messages, I’ll be taking some time away from social media,” she tweeted. “This is about safety and well-being. I appreciate the support and understanding.”

Kelly was released from WWE in May 2025 as part of a round of roster cuts and has since remained active on the independent wrestling scene, including appearances for promotions such as Game Changer Wrestling.

MORE WWE NEWS: Backstage Update On WWE’s Plans For Return Of LA Knight