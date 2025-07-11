– In a weird vignette that almost didn’t feel like part of the show, Fourth Rope appeared on the July 10 episode of TNA iMPACT. The former WWE Superstar once known as Enzo Amore started off with his “…and you can’t teach that” routine from his old days alongside Big Cass.

As he continued to rant and rave in the style that is truly his own, the former Real1 spoke about his past shenanigans at Madison Square Garden as a reminder and a warning of what he is capable of.

– Additionally, the July 10 episode of TNA iMPACT featured a big announcement regarding the upcoming TNA Slammiversary 2025 pay-per-view. It was revealed that TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich’s match against the WWE NXT Women’s Champion, which will be the winner of the Jacy Jane vs. Jordynne Grace title tilt at this weekend’s WWE NXT: The Great American Bash special event, will now be a TNA vs. NXT title “Winner Take All” match. TNA Slammiversary 2025 is scheduled to take place on July 20 at UBS Arena in Long Island, New York.