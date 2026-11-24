A former WWE Superstar has been hospitalized overseas.

Nick Dinsmore, best known to pro wrestling fans as Eugene from his time in WWE, is currently hospitalized in London, England.

TMZ Sports is reporting that Dinsmore was admitted to the hospital after experiencing pain while at an event over the weekend.

Dinsmore’s ex-wife, Stephanie Dinsmore, confirmed the hospitalization to the outlet, noting that the former WWE Superstar currently resides in the United Kingdom.

According to a source familiar with the situation, Dinsmore was placed on a ventilator at one point during his hospitalization. His current condition remains unclear, with family members reportedly traveling to the United Kingdom to be by his side.

Dinsmore, 50, rose to prominence in WWE in 2004 as Eugene, the storyline nephew of then-Raw General Manager Eric Bischoff. During his run with the company, he worked with such high-profile names as Triple H and Kurt Angle, and captured the World Tag-Team Championships alongside William Regal.

Prior to his WWE main roster run, Dinsmore enjoyed considerable success in Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW). He later returned to the independent wrestling scene and launched his own promotion, Midwest All Pro Wrestling.