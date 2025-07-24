Ted DiBiase Jr. won’t be heading to trial just yet.

The former WWE Superstar was granted a continuance in his ongoing federal criminal case, with the United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi officially pushing back his trial date. Per the court order from District Judge Carlton W. Reeves, the new trial is scheduled to begin on January 6, 2026.

DiBiase Jr. was indicted in April 2023 on a laundry list of serious charges tied to the ongoing Mississippi welfare fraud investigation. The former Million Dollar Champion is facing one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, six counts of wire fraud, two counts of theft concerning federally funded programs, and four counts of money laundering.

If convicted on all counts, DiBiase could be looking at significant prison time and major financial penalties. Specifically: