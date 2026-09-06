A former WWE Superstar is going viral lately, and it has nothing to do with his pro wrestling past.

The former five-year WWE veteran has been going viral on social media for photos of his unique facial hair these days.

Snitsky, who debuted in WWE in a program with Kane and Lita on WWE Raw in September of 2004 after signing a developmental deal with the company in 2003 and working his way through the ranks in OVW, recently shared photos of his incredibly massive beard.

And they are getting around.

Quite a bit.

Featured below is one photo of a present-day Snitsky showing off his facial foliage, which has been spreading throughout social media like wildfire.

Snitsky last appeared on WWE television on WWE Raw in November of 2008, before ultimately being released from his contract with the company, per his request, in December of 2008.

He returned for a special one-off appearance for WWE in a backstage segment with Chelsea Green on an episode of WWE Raw in November of 2023. Earlier that year, Snitsky signed a deal and returned to the ring for Major League Wrestling.