Former WWE Superstar Gangrel (David Heath) tied the knot with his partner Susan Nelson on Wednesday of this week.

As seen below, Gangrel and Sue were married on the beach in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida area. Several wrestlers attended the ceremony, including Miro and Sinn Bodhi.

Gangrel and his bride are currently on their honeymoon in the Ventura, California area.

Stay tuned for more. You can see several photos below:

Jumped in the ocean… Put a jacket on… watched my favorite vampire @gangrel13 tie the knot… My turn next…

🤟❤🤟 pic.twitter.com/PcgaAgchZG — Sinn BodhiTM – Kizarny (@SiNNbODHi) February 3, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.