WWE brought in former star Kalisto to work with the younger wrestlers.

Fightful Select reports Kalisto was at NXT live events this week, including Tuesday’s TV episode and Friday’s house show, serving as a producer. He was also at the WWE Performance Center to serve as a guest coach throughout the week.

The report noted that he handled the women’s matches as a producer. It’s unclear if he’ll be back anytime soon.

After being let go by WWE in 2021, Kalisto worked for AEW and AAA later that year, but he has been picky about his appearances. Less than ten bookings for him have been made since his release. When he became a free agent in the summer of 2021, Fightful was told that Impact Wrestling had considered signing him. In the end, it did not happen.