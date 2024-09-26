A former WWE Superstar makes her TNA Wrestling debut tonight.

On this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+ tonight at 8/7c, former WWE Superstar Xia Li, now being referred to as Lei Ying Lee in TNA Wrestling, makes her promotional debut after weeks of vignettes hyping up her arrival.

The women’s wrestling star surfaced on social media ahead of the show this evening to hype her first appearance with the company.

“Tonight, I debut a stronger, new me at TNA,” she wrote via X. “This is more than a match—it’s a breakthrough.”

She added, “Every challenge has led me here. I’m full of hope, and the future at TNA will only get better. Join me on this journey!”

For a complete preview of tonight’s TNA iMPACT show, click here.