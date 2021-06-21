Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) has landed a role in the new “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins” movie.

As seen in the new trailer below, Rawley can be seen fighting actor Henry Golding, who plays the title character.

The Snake Eyes film is set to be released in theaters on Friday, July 23.

Rawley was released from his WWE contract back on April 15 along with other COVID-19 budget cuts. Before that he had not wrestled since the June 15, 2020 SmackDown loss to Chad Gable. This looks to be Mojo’s first significant project since being released from WWE. He had been with the company since the summer of 2012.

Stay tuned for more on Mojo’s post-WWE career. You can see the Snake Eyes trailer below:

