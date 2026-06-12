Former WWE Superstar Lars Sullivan has once again sparked controversy with comments directed at Big E. and The New Day on social media.

In a recent post on X, Sullivan criticized The New Day for their participation in social justice demonstrations, claiming the group only showed support for individuals he labeled as criminals. He specifically referenced George Floyd and Austin Metcalf while also accusing Big E. of holding what he described as “anti-white” views.

Sullivan’s remarks escalated further when he referenced Big E.’s serious neck injury, which has kept the former WWE Champion out of the ring since 2022. The ex-WWE talent suggested the injury was a form of “karma.”

“Why does the New Day only kneel for criminal pieces of s*** like George Floyd,” he wrote. “Not a peep about Austin Metcalf? Interesting how that works.”

Sullivan continued with another post that drew immediate backlash.

“Glad everyone sees the scam that was [Black Lives Matter],” he continued. “Sucks what they did though. Big E. is an anti-white racist. His neck break was karma :).”

The comments add to Sullivan’s lengthy history of controversy. During his WWE tenure, he was fined $100,000 after past message board posts surfaced containing racist, sexist, and homophobic remarks.

As of this writing, Big E. has not publicly responded to Sullivan’s latest comments.