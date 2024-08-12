A familiar face to WWE and WWE NXT fans turned up at the ROH television taping last week.

At the ROH on HonorClub taping at eSports Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sidney Akeem, who was previously known as Reggie in WWE and Scrypts in NXT, made his Ring Of Honor debut.

He lost to Johnny TV in singles action in a bout taped for a future episode of the weekly Thursday night program.

Akeem wrapped up business with WWE after his contract expired this spring.

For complete ROH on HonorClub spoilers, click here.