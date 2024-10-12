The surprises got started early on Saturday night.

During the “Zero Hour” pre-show for the AEW WrestleDream 2024 pay-per-view, a former WWE Superstar appeared in a backstage segment.

While MxM Collection were taking part in a backstage interview between pre-show matches, the duo teased their surprise third man for later in the show.

As they wrapped up the segment, they introduced the special guest and their third man, former WWE Superstar Rico (Constantino), who looked identical to his old WWE days.