Former WWE Superstar Makes Surprise Appearance On AEW Dynamite

Former WWE superstar Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) appeared on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Cardona ran out to help TNT champion Cody Rhodes, who was being beat down by the Dark Order following his successful defense over WarHorse. Cardona looked great, hitting all of his signature maneuvers and showing off his improved physique. See him in action below.
Is that… is that @TheMattCardona?! #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/lL4W6tEh3M
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 30, 2020
Cardona was one of the many stars released by WWE back in April due to COVID-19 cuts. Check out our full Dynamite results here.
