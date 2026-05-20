Michael Tarver’s in-ring career is officially heading toward its final chapter.

Michael Tarver is being advertised by Extreme Fight World for what is set to be his retirement match on Saturday, May 23, where he will face Kno.

Tarver is best known to WWE fans for his run as part of The Nexus in 2010, a faction that made a major impact on WWE programming during its debut invasion storyline.

Following his WWE release in June 2011, he continued wrestling on the independent scene and later competed in NWA, where he became a two-time NWA FUW Heavyweight Champion and also captured the CWE Heavyweight Championship on two occasions.

His in-ring activity has been limited in recent years, with his last match taking place in 2021 and his last consistent full-time run wrapping up in 2019.