A former WWE Superstar has some exciting personal life news.

Dean Muhtadi, formerly known as Mojo Rawley in WWE, is expecting the first child with his wife Grace.

The couple shared several photos together with Grace showing off her “baby bump.”

“Baby Muhtadi arriving November 2024,” they wrote as the caption to the photos, which you can view below.

Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Muhtadi on the exciting news!