A longtime NWA standout has officially called it a career.

During a recent episode of NWA Powerrr, which currently airs on Comet TV, Trevor Murdoch delivered an emotional in-ring announcement following a match that marked the end of his 27-year run in the business.

After the bout, Murdoch was interviewed in the ring by Kyle Davis, where he reflected on his lengthy career and made it clear the time had come to step away.

He noted that 27 years in the business was “not bad” and emphasized his desire to leave on his own terms.

A fitting end.

Murdoch explained that he never wanted to reach a point where he felt he was letting himself down, or disappointing his family or his mentor, the late Harley Race.

He also took a moment to express gratitude to NWA owner Billy Corgan, crediting him for helping extend his career in its later stages.

Murdoch later issued a written statement as well, further addressing his retirement.

“I’m not sure if I can do this anymore. I’ve been wrestling for 27 years, and I have seen guys that come in here, and they’re only here for a payday. They don’t give the fans what they deserve, and I always told myself that if I ever got to that point, I wasn’t gonna be that guy… I don’t wanna embarrass myself. I don’t wanna embarrass my family. I don’t want to embarrass Harley Race. So at this moment, I’m announcing my retirement from pro wrestling. I wanna thank the fans, I wanna thank you guys. Because of you guys, I’ve been able to put two of my kids through college. It’s all good, you know what I mean? For a fat guy from a small town, 27 years ain’t bad. I wanna thank one more dude. He doesn’t get enough credit. His name’s William Patrick Corgan. Billy, you believed in me and gave me an opportunity when even wrestling didn’t want me. You extended my career for seven years. I can’t never give that back to you. All I can say is thank you. Thank you so much.”

In addition to championship success in the NWA, Murdoch is also a former three time WWE World Tag-Team Champion.