Tyson Dupont says his WWE release didn’t come as a major surprise, although the timing caught him somewhat off guard.

Dupont announced on April 1 that he was undergoing hip surgery. Just over three weeks later, on April 24, WWE released him from the company.

During an appearance on Developmentally Speaking with Bryan Asbury (see video below), Dupont was asked whether he was surprised when WWE informed him of his release.

“To be completely honest, no,” Dupont said. “I knew it was coming just because we hadn’t been on TV for 10 months prior to that, so usually that is a telling sign. I was surprised because I literally just had hip surgery on April 1.”

While Dupont suspected his release was coming, he didn’t expect it to happen while he was still recovering from surgery.

“I didn’t think they would release me while I was hurt but I had a feeling it was coming,” he continued. “I thought I had a little more time, but even with that, I wasn’t upset. I was just thankful.”

Dupont noted that WWE covered his surgery and continued taking care of his medical expenses following his departure.

“I was able to get the surgery. They have taken care of my medical expenses, even after being released, so I was thankful for that,” he said. “I just wanted to get healthy again. I wasn’t even upset. When I got the call, I was more thankful. Thankful that it happened and for the opportunity.”

Dupont ultimately said he viewed the release as the end of one chapter and an opportunity for someone else to pursue their own WWE aspirations.

“Nothing lasts forever. We can chase our goals and dreams all we want, but when it’s time, it’s time,” he said. “It was time to make room for someone else to have the opportunity to live their dream and that’s something I’m okay with.”