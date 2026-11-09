Donovan Dijak is moving on from Major League Wrestling.

The former WWE Superstar announced via social media that his appearances over the weekend marked the end of his two-year run with MLW, officially making him a free agent.

Dijak joined the promotion in 2024 and enjoyed success in both singles and tag team competition. Among the highlights of his run was capturing the MLW World Tag Team Championship alongside Baron Corbin as The Skyscrapers.

His time with the company also included matches against the likes of Killer Kross, Josh Bishop, Matt Riddle, Krule, Kevin Knight, The Good Brothers and KENTA.

While reflecting on his departure, Dijak expressed appreciation for the opportunities he received and specifically thanked MLW founder Court Bauer for providing him with a platform to showcase his abilities.

“Thank you so much to Court Bauer for providing me with such an amazing place to call home,” he noted in his lengthy statement (attached below).

The 39-year-old veteran made it clear that his decision wasn’t the result of dissatisfaction with his time in MLW. Instead, he believes the time has come to take another chance on himself and explore new opportunities.

Dijak intends to remain active on the independent wrestling scene, specifically mentioning PROGRESS Wrestling, Limitless Wrestling, Juggalo Championship Wrestling, PW Rebellion and Blood Sweat Tears among the promotions he looks forward to continuing to work with.

“I am so very excited for the next chapter of my career moving forward,” he wrote. “I have been wrestling all over the world at an incredibly high level, and I just knew it was time to truly bet on myself.”

Beyond his upcoming independent appearances, Dijak also revealed that he has something significantly different planned for the next stage of his career.

The former WWE star teased the introduction of a completely new character presentation, which he expects to debut in the near future. He described the upcoming change as something unique and expressed confidence that his current in-ring abilities are better than ever.

Dijak is particularly optimistic about what 2027 could bring, promising fans an exciting year as he prepares to unveil his new direction.

“2027 is going to be an unbelievably exciting year for me,” he continued. “I am going to be debuting a brand new and extraordinarily unique character presentation very soon, and I’m so excited to share my vision with all of you. I know deep down in my heart that I am currently the best I have ever been in the ring and I can’t wait to continue to showcase my passion and dedication for as many people as possible.”

He closed his announcement by thanking those who have supported him throughout his career before delivering a message about his newly available status.

“Now it’s time to Feast Your Eyes on the Dijak Hijack of Free Agency.”