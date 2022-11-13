Former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer suggested that Gunther might be the opponent for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania during a recent episode of Busted Open Radio.

Before Reigns defeated Paul to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal at Crown Jewel, Dreamer claimed that there weren’t many suitable opponents left after victory was certain. Gunther recently defeated former World Champion Rey Mysterio to defend his Intercontinental Championship successfully.

“It was great [Gunther vs. Rey Mysterio]. It helped Gunther because we’re talking about Roman Reigns. We’re talking about Logan Paul. If Roman Reigns beats him, eventually — then I say the person they have to go to is Gunther versus Roman at ‘Mania. Because then I’m like, ‘Who else can do it?’ And I don’t know who else can do it.”

H/t to Sportskeeda