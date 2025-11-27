Former WWE Superstar Lacey Evans has unloaded on Becky Lynch on social media for some comments she made during an interview this week.

During her appearance alongside Seth Rollins on Bert Kreischer’s podcast, where she made many headlines for claiming a former top WWE star used to blacklist women wrestlers after sleeping with them, Becky Lynch also took a small shot at Lacey Evans.

While talking about her memorable WrestleMania main event, a history-making match that saw women headline on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” for the first time ever, Lynch spoke about how WWE did her no favors by then moving her into a program with a yet-to-be established main roster rookie in Lacey Evans.

“I start working with Lacey Evans right out the gate,” she said. “God bless her, but she wasn’t, you know … for me to go from the main event of WrestleMania to somebody who hadn’t done anything was terrible.”

Lacey Evans (Macey Estrella) didn’t like hearing that.

And made it quite clear with ten consecutive posts on X.

In one of them, Evans reacted to the comment by stating, “Dont hate the player. Hate the game. The only person who shoot cried more than you was the baby I had on my hip while taking all the opportunities.”

Evans added, “If/when I come back…..you will STILL do nothing but gently shake my hand and say ‘how cute my little family is’ backstage.”

As fans began responding to her comments, Evans churned out nearly a dozen more posts related to the situation.

In an additional post on X addressing the topic, Evans responded to a fan who wrote, “And finish her off with the Women’s Rights, haha,” to which she replied, “I tried. She cried for two hours … then no-sold.”

Keep up with the ongoing posts by Lacey Evans addressing the Becky Lynch story by following her @LimitlessMacey.

