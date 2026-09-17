Perry Saturn has opened up about the 2004 shooting that dramatically changed the course of his life.

During an appearance on the INSIGHT podcast with Chris Van Vliet, the former WWE and WCW star recalled intervening after hearing a woman screaming while two men were attacking her. Saturn, who was struggling with substance abuse at the time, said he had been on his way to a hotel to purchase drugs when he came across the incident.

“There’s a strip club. I can’t remember the name of it, and right next door is the hotel, and the guy I get drugs from is there. So I’m going to the hotel to get high, and I hear somebody screaming,” Saturn said. “My dumbass, I think it’s two strippers fighting. So I figured I’m going to check this out, and I just stumbled on it, and it lasted a few seconds.”

Saturn said he initially had no idea that he had been shot during the confrontation.

“I didn’t even know I got shot,” he continued. “I thought the guy hit me, not because I’m tough, but because I was in shock.”

Saturn suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and said the damage included the loss of part of his collarbone. He was so unaware of the severity of his injuries that police had to convince him to get into an ambulance.

“I got in the neck, and right here you can feel the hole. My collarbone’s gone because I got shot right here, and I didn’t realize it,” Saturn said. “The police actually had to argue with me to get me in the ambulance because I didn’t think I needed to go. Just because you go in shock.”

More than two decades later, Saturn said his memories of the shooting remain hazy. He recalled initially believing that he had simply been punched in the neck.

“My memory’s very unclear, and I kind of remember. I know what happened, but it’s not a clear picture in my mind,” Saturn said. “Because, like I said, I remember telling the cops that I thought he punched me in the neck, and I kept going, no, I just got hit, because I got shot in the shoulder, and my body spun.”

Saturn remembered trying to continue fighting before the second gunshot made him realize something was seriously wrong.

“I thought, oh, we’re fighting, and then I got shot in the neck, and my eyes watered and my legs buckled and I thought, ‘Oh fuck, I’m going to get my ass kicked. I better get my shit together.’ Then the cops were there and there’s a big one.”

According to Saturn, one of the attackers escaped and was never apprehended, while the other was arrested and later killed while incarcerated.

“Guy ran and got away and never got caught,” Saturn said. “The other guy went to jail and while he was in jail got killed.”

The shooting contributed to a devastating period in Saturn’s life. He had been recovering from knee surgery and preparing to return to wrestling, but eventually became homeless and disappeared from the public eye.

Looking back now, however, Saturn has a different perspective on what happened.

“Now it made my life so much better. Then I thought it ruined it,” Saturn said. “I went from I had a nice house, a nice car, and was just getting ready to start wrestling again. I was just recovering from knee surgery, and I went from that to homeless.”

Saturn said he became ashamed of his circumstances and tried to prevent people from recognizing him.

“Hiding, didn’t want anybody to know who I was, it’s very embarrassing,” he continued. “It just happens so fast, and once it starts happening, you get to a point where you don’t care. Fuck it, this is it. This is my life.”