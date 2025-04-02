“The Redeemer” has resurfaced in the WWE Universe.

Reports are making the rounds from multiple sources on Wednesday afternoon regarding former WWE Superstar Rusev, more recently known as Miro in AEW, visiting WWE Headquarters on April 2 to plan out his return to the company.

According to one source, the pro wrestling veteran has signed on the dotted line for his long-awaited return to WWE.

CJ Perry, who performed as Lana with Rusev in WWE, was not with him today at WWE HQ, despite the two reportedly getting back together following a temporarily split.

There is no definitive word regarding when or where Rusev will pop back up in WWE, however we will keep you posted as updates regarding his status continue to surface.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)