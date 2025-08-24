Some good news for a former WWE Superstar.

Abraham Washington was finally released this week after spending over a month in the hospital, and being put in an induced coma and on life support after doctors discovered a tear in his intestines’, which ultimately led to a major operation.

On Wednesday, Washington’s significant other, Marnae June Barnum, surfaced on social media with a statement informing fans on everything going on.

“After almost a month in the hospital, Brian is finally home,” she wrote about Abraham Washington, real name Brian Jossie. “What a crazy, unexpected month August has been. I’m just so grateful to have him alive and here with me. Just last week, he could barely sit on the edge of his bed without help. Today, when we were leaving they went to get a wheel chair, he refused, and he insisted on walking out on his own with me.”

She continued, “I want to thank everyone so much for all your love, prayers, texts, comments, and phone calls. To those who sent money, whether you wanted the workout program or not (and if you did and I haven’t sent it to you yet, please let me know) we both really appreciate it. We’ve truly felt all of your love and support. Thank you!”