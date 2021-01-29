Former WWE Superstar Ariane Andrew (fka Cameron) has released her new “Born With It” hip-hop single.

The single, released by Fivestar Entertainment and Andrew herself, can be found on all streaming platforms, including Apple Music at this link.

Andrew sent word that she will be releasing a 3D animation video for the song in three weeks.

Below is a lyric video sneak peek for the single, plus a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the song:

