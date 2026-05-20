A former WWE talent could soon be heading to reality television.

According to a new report from Inside Survivor, former WWE NXT star Bodhi Hayward is rumored to be part of the cast for “Survivor” season 51.

Hayward, whose real name is Brady Booker, competed in WWE during 2022 as one of the original members of Chase U alongside Andre Chase and Thea Hail. His run with the company was relatively short-lived, as he was released by WWE in November 2022.

Following his departure from WWE, Booker returned to the independent wrestling scene under the Brady Booker name and continued taking bookings around the country.

He also made appearances for AEW, including matches on AEW Dark. In addition to that, Booker has remained active on the independent circuit and has even competed alongside Billy Gunn during ROH tapings.