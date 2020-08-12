Former WWE Superstar Returns to Impact Wrestling

Brian Myers, the former Curt Hawkins in WWE, returned to Impact Wrestling on last night’s show.

Myers answered the Open Challenge issued by Impact World Heavyweight Champion Eddie Edwards. Edwards ended up winning the match by pinfall.

Impact recently started airing teaser vignettes for Myers’ return to the company, but there’s no word yet on what they have planned for him.

Myers was released from WWE back in April as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19, following his second run with the company. This is also his second run with Impact as he previously worked for TNA in 2015.

Below is video from last night’s match:

