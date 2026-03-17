Following his BKFC debut victory, former WWE Superstar Rezar (Gzim Selmani) of the Authors of Pain appeared as a guest on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss his transition from pro wrestling to the world of combat sports.
During the discussion, the pro wrestler turned fight star spoke about an incident behind-the-scenes with The Wyatt Sicks that led to his departure from the company.
Featured below is an excerpt from the discussion where he tells the story.
“There was an incident, very unprofessional from one of those guys. I don’t know their names and don’t want to go into it too deeply, but there was an incident at one of the Holiday tours we did, somebody tried to switch up the match during the match, and that’s just a no go for me, especially if you’ve just been in the company for a little bit, and we were already there for a long time. You don’t do that. I just let somebody know, and that was the end of it.
“Yeah, they tried to switch up the match in the middle of the match. I’m a professional, even if I’ve got to take a beating in a wrestling ring I’ll do it, and if you’re gonna be a scared little bitch, it’s not my fault, I’ll let you know backstage.
“It was certain moves we did, certain guys didn’t want to take it, because we’re big guys. So if we lift you up and double Spinebuster you five nights in a row, the sixth night somebody can complain, but don’t change it during the match.
“Yes (there was an argument backstage). It happened, I’m okay with it. That was it, we knew that was it. Paul (Ellering) and Sunny (Akam), we talked together and obviously we leave the door open, but for me it was clear I had to go back to combat sports and do my thing.”