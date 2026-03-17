Following his BKFC debut victory, former WWE Superstar Rezar (Gzim Selmani) of the Authors of Pain appeared as a guest on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss his transition from pro wrestling to the world of combat sports.

During the discussion, the pro wrestler turned fight star spoke about an incident behind-the-scenes with The Wyatt Sicks that led to his departure from the company.

Featured below is an excerpt from the discussion where he tells the story.