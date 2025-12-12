A beloved former WWE talent has a major life milestone to celebrate.

And he shared the moment straight with fans.

Trevor Lee, formerly known to WWE audiences as Cameron Grimes, revealed that he and his partner are expecting their first child. The happy news was announced across social media, with Lee posting a photo of their sonogram on Instagram to mark the occasion.

Additionally, his wife, Emily Profitt, shared a photo on Instagram with a caption that reads, “We’ve been keeping a secret. Can’t wait to welcome our baby girl in April 2026.”

One more personal touch?

Lee jumped over to X and uploaded a picture of a hat stitched with the words “Girl Dad.”

Lee’s pro wrestling journey has been a memorable one.

He originally signed with WWE in 2020, working his way through NXT and capturing the Million Dollar Championship, a reign fans still fondly remember. He also held the NXT North American Title once, adding another standout accomplishment during his run with the brand.

Lee remained with the company until his release in 2024.

These days, he’s back thriving on the independent scene.

Lee currently reigns as the AAW Heavyweight Champion and has kept a busy schedule throughout 2025, appearing for DPW, Prestige Wrestling, West Coast Pro, GCW, House of Glory, and several other promotions.