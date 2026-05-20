Parker Boudreaux is reflecting on his time in WWE and the surprising circumstances surrounding his release from the company.

During a recent interview with F4WOnline.com, the former WWE NXT talent spoke candidly about signing with WWE, developing the Harland character under Triple H’s vision for NXT, and ultimately being let go despite believing things were heading in the right direction.

Boudreaux first joined WWE in 2021 after making a name for himself as a college football player, quickly drawing comparisons to Brock Lesnar because of his look and athletic background. He admitted those comparisons followed him immediately upon arriving at the WWE Performance Center.

Speaking about his early days in NXT, Boudreaux recalled how quickly things moved once WWE officials saw him training and cutting promos.

“For me, it was amazing because right when I got there, you know, of course everybody was saying the Brock Lesnar stuff, but then once they saw me train and, you know, work, you know, some promos and do the stuff, they gave me my character and that was Harland. I got the Harland character a couple of months into training, after probably like six, seven months of training, I got the Harland character.”

He also opened up about what life was like behind the scenes at the WWE Performance Center, noting that many developmental talents spend years there without ever making television.

“And so what an honor, because I didn’t think I was gonna get on TV that quickly, because there were a lot of people at the PC. I don’t think a lot of people know this, but a lot of people at the PC, there’s five to seven years that you go without even being on TV sometimes. Like, there’s some people that are just at the PC for years and years and never have seen TV, who are just training, maybe waiting for that great moment.“

Despite feeling like he was succeeding in WWE, Boudreaux said his release came completely out of nowhere, especially after recently receiving a pay raise from the company.

“I was grateful for my time in WWE because I could definitely see myself back in WWE soon. And just what an honor to be in the WWE, and I was on TV every Tuesday. I was doing a great job, I thought, because I got a raise, you know, two weeks before I got released. So, um, when I got released, obviously, it was super blindsiding and super unexpected, probably the most unexpected thing in a while. But looking back at it, of course, now I just realize that’s the pro wrestling business. It could’ve been anything, you know? For me, I knew I put my 100% work ethic in there, and now I’ve just grown tremendously internationally, and all these different techniques, living in the dojo in Japan for years. And, you know, just all the things that I’ve done now, I think it’s just showing my passion for it, which I don’t think they maybe was seen when I got from college football to WWE ’cause I just started WWE,” he shared.

Boudreaux also detailed the actual day he was released, explaining that the call came shortly after what he believed was a strong performance at the WWE Performance Center during the COVID-era system.

“This was before TKO, so I don’t know how it is now. But when I was there, it was, like, COVID time, so it was, like, everybody was still kinda sick and stuff like that, and you had to get tested a lot. But for me, it was like I just did a workout at the performance center, did, like, a live PC. I thought it was, like, a great day, and I just got back to my apartment, I got the call from Mr. [John] Laurinaitis, and they said it was budget cuts. So for me, it was like, looking back now, Mr. Laurinaitis is not in the WWE now, so it’s like there’s this, you know, there’s more new people in there now. There are different people. He’s not in there. You know, so it’s the person that fired me that is not even there, and I talk to, you know, many superstars still in the WWE now, and Mr. [Paul] Heyman, some other people. So, it’s just I think the relationship with me and WWE is still really solid.”