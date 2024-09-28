Could Layla end up back in WWE?

One-half of the former LayCool duo of Layla and Michelle McCool spoke with They Made Their Way To The Ring podcast for an interview where the topic came up.

During the discussion, Layla spoke about being contacted by WWE to return in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match.

“I was asked to one,” Layla said when asked about a potential surprise return in the Women’s Royal Rumble match. “I do remember it was a legends one. I was asked, but at that time I was completely shut off. I haven’t watched Evolution. I will look at it. I watched the Royal Rumble that I was asked to be part of when Kelly Kelly and Melina came back. I did watch that one.”

When asked if she would consider returning for a future Women’s Royal Rumble appearance, she replied, “Never say never.”