Former WWE Superstar Gurv Sihra, better known to WWE fans as Sunil Singh, has shared some positive news regarding his recovery from a collapsed lung.

Sihra suffered the injury while competing at a Pure Power Wrestling event in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada, on September 19.

While he has not fully recovered, Sihra revealed over the weekend that his latest X-rays showed encouraging progress.

“Back at the hockey rink today with some positive news: I am not 100% yet, however, my trauma doctor said, X-rays show I’m on the right path to recovery & my collapsed lung is healing. 🙏🏽”

For now, Sihra remains focused on his recovery while enjoying some time away from the ring with his family. He noted that he still has additional medical testing ahead of him, but he has already been able to resume his duties as a “hockey dad.”

“I have a few more tests to complete and until then, Hockey dad life in full mode.”

Sihra and his brother Harv Sihra are collectively known as The Bollywood Boyz. The two previously competed in WWE as Sunil and Samir Singh.