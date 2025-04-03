Former WWE Superstar Daria Berenato, previously known as Sonya Deville, is set to attend the Invicta 61 mixed martial arts event this Friday night at the Grand Hotel & Casino in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

In addition to Berenato’s appearance, Invicta FC has also confirmed that TNA X-Division Champion Moose will be present for the highly anticipated seven-fight MMA card.

Before embarking on her professional wrestling career, Berenato amassed a 2-1 record in MMA competition. While her specific reason for attending the event remains unclear, speculation is growing that she may be considering a return to MMA following her recent WWE departure.

The former WWE star has previously hinted at the possibility of stepping back into the cage in recent media discussions, including in the interview with well-known MMA reporter Ariel Helwani from March 3, 2025 (see below).

Invicta FC 61 is scheduled to air live on the CBS Sports Network at 8 PM EST on Friday, April 4, 2025.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding Daria Berenato’s future outside of WWE, and potential MMA fighting return in Invicta FC continue to surface.